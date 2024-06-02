Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

