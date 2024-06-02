Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 17,810,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
