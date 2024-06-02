Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 24.9% in May

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland
In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
ADM traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $62.44. 8,436,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,328. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
