Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

ARKR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

