Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

