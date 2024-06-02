Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after buying an additional 211,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.10. 587,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

