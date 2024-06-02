Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $36.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.