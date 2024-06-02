Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Assure Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 346,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

