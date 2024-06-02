Astar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.32 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Astar has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $493.05 million and $9.32 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,457,362,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,662,500,229 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

