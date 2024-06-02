Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.83. 129,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

