Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. 4,807,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

