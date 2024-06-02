Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £109,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Mara
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.