ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.74

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.74 and traded as low as $31.36. ATS shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 103,831 shares changing hands.
ATS Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
