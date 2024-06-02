AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 30,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUDC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

