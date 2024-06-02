Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
AUSI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Aura Systems
