Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

AUSI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Aura Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

