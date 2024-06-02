Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.990-8.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

