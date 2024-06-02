Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

