Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 738,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

