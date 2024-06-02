Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.40.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
