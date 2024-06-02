B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

