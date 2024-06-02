Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.