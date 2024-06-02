Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,957,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,299,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

