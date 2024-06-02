Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys 3,015 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. 19,816,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.