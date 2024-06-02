Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 251,025 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. Embraer comprises 0.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Embraer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,945. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

