Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,493. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

