Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $72.49 Million Position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996,152 shares during the period. Almacenes Éxito comprises approximately 9.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Almacenes Éxito were worth $72,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Up 0.9 %

Almacenes Éxito stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

