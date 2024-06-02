Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $8.26 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,834 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for about 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,154,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,040. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

