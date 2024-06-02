Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $539,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.92. 10,123,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,646. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,233 shares of company stock worth $106,055,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

