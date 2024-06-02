Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.