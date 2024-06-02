Bancor Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $108.21 million and $3.14 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,620,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,614,151.29402786 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.80837061 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $3,990,263.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

