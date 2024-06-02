Bank of America Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $68.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.