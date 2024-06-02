Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

