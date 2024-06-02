Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 143,301 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 254.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

SWKS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.