Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 528,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.86. 16,976,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

