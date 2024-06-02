Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 184.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.01. 9,137,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,818. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

