Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 793.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,559,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,945. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

