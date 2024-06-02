Bank of Nova Scotia Has $58.43 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $58,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

