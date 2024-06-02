Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $64,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

AQN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 6,872,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

