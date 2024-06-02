Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 11,741 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $21.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,343.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,308. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,363.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,264.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.09.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

