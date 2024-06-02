Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 182,519 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 440.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of CF Industries worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

CF stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 5,632,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

