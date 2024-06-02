Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 30,590,553 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,590,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,053. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

