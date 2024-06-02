Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
