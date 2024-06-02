Barclays Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $247.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $231.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.