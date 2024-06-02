Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

