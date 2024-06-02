Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

