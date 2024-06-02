BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 2,875,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

