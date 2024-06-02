Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

BZH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

