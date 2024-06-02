Berenberg Bank Upgrades Currys (LON:CURY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.79. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.95 ($1.01).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

