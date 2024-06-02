Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.90. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

BILI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

