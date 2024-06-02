BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in May

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 253,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $988.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,713 shares of company stock valued at $601,896 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

